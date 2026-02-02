NFL History – Every Super Bowl Winner, Matchup & Score

NFL History – Super Bowl Winners & Scores

The Super Bowl, a pinnacle event in American sports, has a rich history that dates back to the merger of the NFL and AFL in 1966.

The first four Super Bowls were played before the merger, with both leagues earning two victories each.

The inauguration of the Super Bowl in 1967 witnessed the Green Bay Packers triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, setting the stage for an iconic tradition to come.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has showcased remarkable performances, from legendary matchups to historic rematches, defining its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Additionally, the event has seen impressive national anthem and halftime performances, adding to its allure.

As the latest installment approaches, the anticipation for Super Bowl LVIII continues to captivate fans, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to battle it out for the coveted title.

Take a look below at all the ‘PastSuper Bowl Winners & Scores’!