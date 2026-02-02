NFL History - Every Super Bowl Winner, Matchup & Score
NFL History – Super Bowl Winners & Scores
The Super Bowl, a pinnacle event in American sports, has a rich history that dates back to the merger of the NFL and AFL in 1966.
The first four Super Bowls were played before the merger, with both leagues earning two victories each.
The inauguration of the Super Bowl in 1967 witnessed the Green Bay Packers triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, setting the stage for an iconic tradition to come.
Over the years, the Super Bowl has showcased remarkable performances, from legendary matchups to historic rematches, defining its status as a cultural phenomenon.
Additionally, the event has seen impressive national anthem and halftime performances, adding to its allure.
As the latest installment approaches, the anticipation for Super Bowl LVIII continues to captivate fans, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to battle it out for the coveted title.
Take a look below at all the ‘PastSuper Bowl Winners & Scores’!
1. Super Bowl I: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10
2. Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14
3. Super Bowl III: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7
4. Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7
5. Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13
6. Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3
7. Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7
8. Super Bowl VIII: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7
9. Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6
10. Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17
11. Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14
12. Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10
13. Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31
14. Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
15. Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
16. Super Bowl XVI: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21
17. SuperBowl XVII: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17
18. Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9
19. Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16
20. Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10
21. Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39, Denver broncos 20
22. Super Bowl XXII: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10
23. Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16
24. Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10
25. Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
26. Super Bowl XXVI: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24
27. Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17
28. Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13
29. Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26
30. Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
31. Super Bowl XXXI: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
32. Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24
33. Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19
34. Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
35. Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7
36. Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
37. Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
38. Superbowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
39. Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
40. Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10
41. Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17
42. Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14
43. Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
44. Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17
45. Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25
46. Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
47. Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31
48. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8
49. Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24
50. Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
51. Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28
52. Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33
53. Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
54. Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20
55. Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9
56. Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20
57. Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35
58. Super Bowl LVIII – Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22
59. LIX – Philadelphia Eagles 40, Kansas City Chiefs 22
