Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide
Nearly 30 years after Happy Gilmore shocked the golf world, Adam Sandler returns for Happy Gilmore 2—a sequel packed with big swings, emotional turns, and a jaw-dropping lineup of celebrity cameos. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the original or just tuning in for the nostalgia, one thing’s clear: the new film is stacked with surprise appearances from comedy legends, sports icons, and even Sandler’s real-life family.
From Steve Buscemi and Ben Stiller to Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny, Happy Gilmore 2 doesn’t hold back when it comes to star power.
Here’s your spoiler-filled guide to every cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, in order of appearance:
1. Steve Buscemi – Plays Happy’s offbeat new neighbor.
2. Jackie Sandler – Vienna’s dance instructor, Monica.
3. Sunny Sandler – Vienna, Happy’s Daughter
4. Ken Jennings – As himself, hosting Jeopardy!
5. John Daly – Lives in Happy’s garage.
6. Kelsey Plum – Golf course staff
7. Andrew Watt – Golf course staff
8. Margaret Qualley -Amateur golfer Sally
9. Eric André – Amateur golfer Steiner
10. Martin Herlihy – Amateur golfer Fitzy.
11. Dan Patrick – Sports broadcaster Pat Daniels.
12. Tim Herlihy– Shooter’s parole board
13. Nelly Korda – Shooter’s parole board.
14. Nancy Lopez – Shooter’s parole board.
15. Jonathan Loughran – Mental hospital orderly.
16. Sadie Sandler – H.A.L. member Charlotte.
17. Kym Whitley – Over Enthusiastic H.A.L. member Bessie.
18. Ben Stiller – Returns as Hal L., now group leader.
19. Alix Earle, Sean Evans, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino, Cam’ron & Treasure Wilson – Podcast hosts.
20. Paige Spiranac – Dick’s Sporting Goods employee Wendy.
21. Blake Clark – Beachside trainer.
22. Jon Lovett – Dapper man at the driving range.
23. Dennis Dugan – Commissioner Doug Thompson.
24. Golf legends – Fred Couples, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and more at the Champions Dinner.
25. Current pros – Spieth, Morikawa, Koepka, and more.
26. Travis Kelce – Waiter at the Champions Dinner.
27. Bad Bunny – Oscar the busboy-turned-caddy.
28. Verne Lundquist & Jack Giarraputo – Championship announcers.
29. Rory McIlroy & other pros – Compete in the Tour Championship.
30. Kevin Nealon – Returns as Gary Potter.
31. Marcello Hernandez – Oscar’s cousin Esteban.
32. Rob Schneider – Tricycle cowboy in Happy’s happy place.
33. Stephen A. Smith – Delivers sports commentary.
34. Boban Marjanović – Mr. Larson’s son, Drago.
35. Robert Smigel – Reprises role as IRS agent, now a lawyer.
36. Lavell Crawford – Slim Peterson, Chubbs’ son.
37. Post Malone – DJ Omar Gosh at the Maxi Challenge.
38. Maxi League golfers – Oliver Hudson, Reggie Bush, Rebecca Quin, Nikki Garcia, and more.
39. Guy Fieri – Starter at the Maxi Challenge
40. Eminem – Plays Donald’s son, flung into a gator pit.
