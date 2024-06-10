Boybands With the Biggest Tour Buzz: Top 10

Get ready to relive your teenage dreams because Boybands are in high demand! A recent study has revealed America’s most in-demand boyband, and we have the list of who clinched the top spots!

Conducted by JeffBet, the research analyzed online search volumes for 55 well-known boybands, both active and inactive, using Google Keyword Planner. By calculating the average monthly searches in the U.S. over the past year, the study identified the boybands fans are most eager to see perform live.

Commenting on these findings, a spokesperson from JeffBet remarked, “Boybands are more than just a fleeting crush. Their music shapes our lives and reunions offer a nostalgic trip back in time.” They also highlighted the issue of rising ticket prices, urging artists and promoters to make live shows more accessible for die-hard fans.

From iconic hits to the thrill of a live performance, these boybands continue to capture our hearts. So, whether you’re a JoBro fan or rooting for *NSYNC’s return, one thing’s for sure: the boyband craze is far from over!

Check out the Top 10 Boybands with the most tour demands below!