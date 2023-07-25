The Indiana State Fair Presents a Lineup of Legendary Artists for 2023

As the summer sun shines brightly upon Indiana, music lovers and concert-goers eagerly await the annual concerts at the Indiana State Fair. The 2023 lineup has just been announced. From July 28 to August 20 (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays), the fairgrounds will come alive with the sounds of legendary acts, offering something for everyone.

July Concerts:

Kicking off the series on the opening day, July 28, is the acclaimed country singer Clint Black, setting the stage for a month of musical brilliance. On July 29, the talented Samantha Fish, accompanied by Jesse Dayton, will enchant the audience with their soulful performances. Families can rejoice on July 30, as the beloved Peppa Pig Live! brings “Peppa Pig’s Adventure” to the stage, with both an 11 am and 2 pm show. Later that same evening, the harmonious vocals of Home Free will fill the air.

August Shows:

Also, August continues to delight with the R&B legend Keith Sweat, serenading the audience on August 2. On August 3, the Retro Rewind 90’s Night, featuring DJ Kurt Streblow, will take the crowd on a nostalgic trip through the golden era of music. The rock gods STYX will grace the stage on August 4, followed by a powerful performance by Quiet Riot on August 5.

One of the most anticipated shows of the lineup, TobyMac, will bring his signature blend of Christian hip-hop and pop on August 6, delivering a high-energy performance that will uplift and inspire. On August 9, the classic rock band Three Dog Night will keep the good vibes rolling.

Adding to the excitement, the legendary hip-hop artist Rob Base will join the lineup on Thursday, August 10, delivering an unforgettable performance that will undoubtedly have the crowd on their feet. As the month progresses, more iconic acts take the stage, including Gin Blossoms, Skillet, and the Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills.

Blues enthusiasts won’t want to miss Buddy Guy’s farewell performance on August 18.

Overall, to enhance the concert experience, a limited number of reserved viewing area tickets are available, offering access to a private bar, restrooms, and a concert laminate. This upgraded experience includes Fair admission, ensuring attendees have a hassle-free and enjoyable time.

Lastly, this year’s theme, “The State That Grew The Game,” celebrates the state’s cultural heritage.

For more information and updates on the 2023 Indiana State Fair, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

2023 Indiana State Fair concert schedule:

Clint Black – Friday, July 28 (opening day)

Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton – Saturday, July 29

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30 (11am & 2pm)

Home Free – Sunday, July 30 (7:30pm)

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow- Thursday, August 3

STYX – Friday, August 4

Quiet Riot – Saturday, August 5

TobyMac – Sunday, August 6

Three Dog Night – Wednesday, August 9

Rob Base – Thursday, August 10

Gin Blossoms – Friday, August 11

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12

Skillet – Sunday, August 13

Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 16

Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana – Thursday, August 17

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18

Breland – Saturday, August 19

Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans – Sunday, August 20

