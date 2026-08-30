Simple curb appeal ideas that make a storefront more inviting

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Simple fixes can enhance the curb appeal of a storefront. Begin by providing a clean entrance and clear storefront signage. Then, create a comfortable atmosphere by installing warm exterior lighting.

According to the US Census Bureau’s latest quarterly retail report, e-commerce made up 17.1 percent of total United States retail sales in Q2 2026. Shoppers continue making many purchasing decisions without a screen. Good maintenance of storefronts can make passing shoppers more interested in the storefront.

Build Curb Appeal From a Clean Base

Dirty storefronts look neglected despite having an attractive storefront design. Regular sweeping and washing of the glass are necessary. Stickers that fade or curl need to be removed.

Exterior building maintenance includes peeling paint and loose trim. If dark stains return below the roof after rain, owners can view the details about commercial roofing and decide whether an inspection is needed.

Allow People to See Inside the Window

Windows should provide a peek into the storefront instead of hiding everything inside. One product group should be presented in the display case.

A 2025 storefront transparency study authored by Kevin L. Sample, Julio Sevilla, and Kelly L. Haws found that the chances of consumer entry increase when windows are more transparent. High display shelves should be avoided at the center of the window. Enough space should be left to see inside the store.

Make Storefront Signage Easy to Read

Signage should reveal who the business is before people pass it. Large letters and high color contrast are required. The sign text should be readable from a distance.

Storefront signage should be seen from moving cars and the sidewalk. Burned-out bulbs and damaged panels should be replaced immediately. Temporary posters should never cover the name of the business or its working hours.

Use Exterior Lighting With Purpose

Good exterior lighting makes entrance and signage visible in the evening. Lighting fixtures should be aimed toward the entrances. Glare that hides faces and washes out the letters needs to be avoided.

Federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Energy says some LED fixtures can last up to 100,000 hours under normal conditions. This does not mean that maintenance should be neglected. All lenses should be cleaned, and weak lighting fixtures need replacement.

Keep Commercial Landscaping Simple

Commercial landscaping should frame the entrance. Plants should fit the light and the space available. Branches that cover windows or signage should be trimmed.

Plants in matching planters should be used to add color around the entrance. Weeds and dead leaves need removal. Healthy plants indicate good maintenance, while empty pots indicate neglect.

Take a Last Look at Your Storefront Curb Appeal

Stand on the other side of the street and view the storefront as a new customer. Observe what attracts attention and what causes confusion. Then make the smallest changes to fix the problem.

Good curb appeal requires consistent maintenance, not just one expensive project. Keep the storefront clean, and make sure all visual decisions promote the business. Read more business news and trending stories on the rest of our website.