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The emotional toll of medical mistakes on families and healthcare workers alike

Discover how medical mistakes impact families and healthcare professionals. Learn about the emotional toll and find ways to support affected individuals.

Published on August 12, 2026
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Emotional toll of medical mistakes on families and healthcare workers
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The emotional toll of medical mistakes on families includes anger, confusion, betrayal, and grief. Healthcare workers are also affected, often feeling guilt, shame, anxiety, and fear of litigation or job loss.

Every year, medical errors affect approximately 400,000 hospital patients, according to the National Library of Medicine. They occur despite the best intentions of medical professionals. In addition to significantly impacting patients, these mistakes also have long-lasting effects on their families and the healthcare workers involved. 

Learning that a treatment error has resulted in your loved one suffering can evoke a range of emotions, while the clinician who makes the mistake is often overwhelmed with guilt and other intense feelings. Unfortunately, the psychological toll in both scenarios often goes unnoticed.

What Is the Impact of Medical Mistakes on Families

Medical mistakes can leave a patient injured or disabled, leading to an even longer recovery period. The worst cases result in death. Families have to deal with their loved one’s new reality, along with the shock of learning that the harm may have been preventable.

The emotional effects on families include:

  • Grief
  • Anger
  • Anxiety
  • Confusion 
  • Betrayal

Without open and honest communication, they may also be uncertain about what actually occurred. Families may be left to search for answers and navigate the complexities of the healthcare system on their own.

The impact of medical errors can extend beyond the profound emotions experienced and endure for years. Families often face financial and mental health issues, along with the adverse effects on family dynamics. They may struggle to find resources or support groups that understand their unique circumstances.  

How Are Healthcare Workers Affected?

Healthcare workers do not escape the emotional effects of medical mistakes. They are the second victims, but healthcare workers’ experiences do not minimize the harm done to the patient. The concept simply recognizes that they can also suffer trauma after being involved in an unexpected adverse patient event. 

They are often burdened with:

  • Guilt
  • Self-blame
  • Shame
  • Anxiety 

Clinicians may also have intrusive memories, insomnia, and reduced confidence, with an overwhelming fear of litigation or disciplinary action, including job loss. If left unsupported, they can experience burnout, depression, PTSD symptoms, and professional isolation. Some may even leave the job or change professions. 

Support and Healing for Affected Individuals

Support for affected families and healthcare workers is crucial when coping with medical errors and can be the first step in the healing process. Mental health professionals can help all affected parties navigate the emotional fallout.

Families can also find comfort by connecting with others with similar experiences in support groups. Proper training on handling errors compassionately can help healthcare workers manage their emotions and those of the affected families. 

Part of the healing process for some patients and their loved ones may involve easing financial stress through compensation. The Moore Law Firm offers free consultations and can help ensure families know their legal rights. 

Fostering an Environment That Promotes Healing and Understanding

Understanding the emotional toll of medical mistakes can lead to a more compassionate response. This involves open communication with families about the event and organizational support for workers. Both help create an environment where healing can take place.

Our blog highlights a variety of topics, including medical and mental health issues.

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