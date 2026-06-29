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Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Joins Tyrese Haliburton as Puma At...

Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Joins Tyrese Haliburton as Puma Athlete

"Kelsey is one of the toughest competitors I know," Tyrese Haliburton said, calling her someone who has stayed true to herself through hard work and consistency.

Published on June 29, 2026

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Golden State Valkyries v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Joins Tyrese Haliburton as Puma Athlete

PUMA Basketball made it official on June 29, 2026: Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is now part of the family. The announcement confirmed what fans had suspected for weeks. All season, Mitchell laced up Tyrese Haliburton’s signature Puma Hali 1s on the court, hinting that a deal was on the way.

Haliburton broke the news himself with a simple message on X: “You family now.”

He didn’t hold back his praise either. “Kelsey is one of the toughest competitors I know,” he said, calling her someone who has stayed true to herself through hard work and consistency.

Mitchell echoed that genuine connection. “This partnership felt authentic from the start,” she shared, adding that being tied to a brand built on self-expression and community means a lot to her.

PUMA Hoops vice president Archie McEachern welcomed her warmly:

“Kelsey represents everything we value at PUMA Hoops — confidence, competitiveness, individuality and a genuine connection to the game.”

The résumé speaks for itself. Mitchell is a three-time WNBA All-Star and the Fever’s career three-point leader with 669 made threes. She holds the franchise record for points in a single season and owns 11 career 30-point games. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018, she left Nike for this new chapter and recently signed a $1.4 million deal to stay in Indiana.

Mitchell joins a growing PUMA women’s roster that already features stars like Breanna Stewart and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Joins Tyrese Haliburton as Puma Athlete was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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