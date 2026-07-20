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IU Men's Basketball Adds Game with Arkansas at Madison Square Garden

IU Men’s Basketball Adds Game with Arkansas at Madison Square Garden

The Hoosiers will play the Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 17.

Published on July 20, 2026

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Louisville v Indiana
Source: Porter Binks / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University men’s basketball team has scheduled a game for this upcoming season in arguably the greatest sports arena in the world.

On Monday, it was announced that IU would be playing Arkansas at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game is set for Nov. 17.

The arena is home to the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

A time for the game has not yet been set.

IU Men’s Basketball Adds Game with Arkansas at Madison Square Garden was originally published on wibc.com

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