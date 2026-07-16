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Knozone Action Day in Indiana Called Friday Due to Canada Wildfires

Winds are carrying smoke from the wildfires south, bringing high levels of particle pollution and creating risks for sensitive groups in Indiana.

Published on July 16, 2026

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Air Quality In Toronto Ranked Worst In World Due To Wildfire Smoke
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has issued a Knozone Action Day for sensitive groups because of the smoke from the Canada wildfires.

Winds are carrying the smoke south, bringing high levels of particle pollution and creating risks for those in Central Indiana with asthma, COPD, and many other diagnoses. Unhealthy air quality also poses a danger to children, older adults, pregnant people, and those who work outdoors.

According to Mads Gullion, Community Engagement Manager for the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability, nearly 1 in 5 Marion County community members is at greater risk for severe symptoms due to unhealthy air quality.

“Common sensitive groups are going to be subject to more serious impacts,” said Gullion.

Central Indiana is at an orange risk on the Air Quality Index and PM2.5. Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, refers to microscopic particles in the air, including dust and smoke, that can be inhaled and cause damage. This can be caused by wildfires or dust clouds blowing from thousands of miles away.

“There are two different reasons that we call Knozone Action Days; one is ground-level ozone, but this one is fine particulate matter,” Gullion explained.

US-CANADA-CLIMATE-FIRE-ENVIRONMENT
Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

Northern Indiana has already gotten the smoke from the wildfires. The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has been in contact with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) this week as the smoke has started to move more south.

“We knew that eventually it (smoke) would make its way down to us, so this is a pretty important program for us to have to keep an eye on,” Gullion said of IDEM.

The office is advising those who fall under the sensitive groups to remain indoors as much as possible on Friday and keep windows closed, run an air conditioner, and/or a high-efficiency particulate air purifier.

“You can also take care of the air that’s already in your house by not burning candles and using vacuums,” Gullion said.

Hoosiers are also advised to avoid campfires, bonfires, and barbecues outside until the air quality returns to healthy levels. Additionally, people should refrain from activities that degrade indoor air quality, including burning candles and vacuuming.

This is the third Knozone Action Day declared in 2026. There was one issued on Wednesday for ozone.

2023 was also a bad year for air quality in the United States because of wildfires in Canada.

Air quality index map of Indiana with a gauge showing "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" air quality due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Text announces "Knozone Action Day in Central Indiana" on Friday, July 17.

Knozone Action Day in Indiana Called Friday Due to Canada Wildfires was originally published on wibc.com

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