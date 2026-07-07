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Arrow McLaren Goes ‘All-In’ For 2027 With Major Signings

Arrow McLaren just reshaped the IndyCar landscape. The team officially confirmed a powerhouse lineup for 2027, announcing that six-time series champion Scott Dixon and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist will join on multi-year agreements.

The pair will race alongside Pato O’Ward to round out the team’s three-car, full-season lineup, while 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay returns to the cockpit for a fourth entry at the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in May 2027.

Team Principal Tony Kanaan didn’t hold back on the significance of the moves, noting Dixon’s résumé speaks for itself, while Rosenqvist enters as this year’s 500 winner and a consistently fast, competitive presence. With O’Ward continuing to chase his own Indy 500 win, Kanaan believes the team now has the talent to be a legitimate championship and 500-winning threat.

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Dixon’s move is a landmark one. He owns six IndyCar titles, won the 2008 Indianapolis 500, ranks second all-time with 59 series victories, and holds the record for career starts. Rosenqvist, meanwhile, returns to a team he previously drove for from 2021-23, arriving fresh off a 2026 Indy 500 win that was the closest finish in the race’s century-plus history.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown framed the signings as part of a bigger picture, saying the lineup strengthens every aspect of the program as the team pursues both the championship and the Triple Crown of Motorsport. Hunter-Reay, recently named the team’s Sporting Director, added that the group’s collective goal is to win the Indy 500, with ample time to prepare for a big month of May in 2027.

Car number assignments for the new lineup are expected to be announced at a later date.

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Arrow McLaren Goes ‘All-In’ For 2027 With Major Signings was originally published on 1075thefan.com