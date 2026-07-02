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Pacers Set Roster And Schedule for 2026 NBA Summer League

The Summer League runs July 9-19 at UNLV, and the Pacers will play four nationally televised games as part of the slate.

Published on July 1, 2026

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2025 NBA Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers
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Pacers Set Roster And Schedule for 2026 NBA Summer League

The Indiana Pacers announced their NBA Summer League schedule, and the timing couldn’t be better given the roster the team just built in the draft. Fresh off acquiring Purdue star Braden Smith, Indiana is heading to Las Vegas ready to see its newest additions in action.

The Summer League runs July 9-19 at UNLV, and the Pacers will play four nationally televised games as part of the slate. Here’s the full schedule:

  • July 10 — vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
  • July 11 — at Philadelphia 76ers, 5:30 p.m. on Amazon Prime
  • July 13 — vs. Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2
  • July 15 — at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. on Amazon Prime

The July 15 matchup carries an extra layer of intrigue for Indiana fans. With the Timberwolves selecting former Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn in the second round, that game could mark the first professional meeting between him and Smith. A reunion of two Boilermaker standouts now on opposite Summer League benches.

Beyond the four nationally televised contests, the tournament also features two semifinal games on July 18 and a championship game on July 19. Teams that miss the semifinals will play one more contest on either July 17, 18, or 19.

The Pacers have officially released their full roster for the Summer League:

Pacers Set Roster And Schedule for 2026 NBA Summer League was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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