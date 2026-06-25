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Indiana Celebrates as Ryan Conwell Hears His Name Called on NBA Draft Night

It was an unforgettable night for Indiana basketball as hometown standout Ryan Conwell officially realized his NBA dream.

Family, friends, coaches, teammates, and supporters gathered for a private NBA Draft watch party to celebrate one of the biggest moments of Conwell’s basketball journey. As the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft unfolded, anticipation filled the room until the moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived.

When Ryan Conwell’s name was announced as the 37th overall pick, the room erupted with cheers, hugs, and celebration as years of hard work culminated in one life-changing moment.