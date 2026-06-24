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INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers could spend less on their Fourth of July cookouts this year, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.

The bureau estimates a cookout for 10 people will cost about $66.73 in 2026, down 7% from last year. That comes out to about $6.67 per person.

Indiana Farm Bureau Chief Economist Todd Davis told FOX59, “Hoosiers could see lower prices for their Fourth of July cookouts this year. Lower egg prices helped drive down costs, especially for items like potato salad. Shoppers should look for deals on meat, which makes up more than half of the total cookout cost.”

Indiana’s projected cookout cost is about 10% lower than the national average. The Midwest is also seeing prices below the national average.

The estimated cookout includes items like ground beef, cheese, pork chops, potato salad, chips and ice cream.

The biggest price drop came from potato salad, which fell about 56% compared to last year. Officials said that decline is tied to lower egg prices after egg costs surged in 2025 because of avian influenza impacts.

Some items are still more expensive this year. Cookie prices increased about 4%, while strawberries rose about 3%.

The bureau estimates two pounds of ground beef will cost about $13.05 this year, down from $13.81 in 2025. A half gallon of ice cream dropped from $5.60 to $4.33, while cheese fell from $3.53 to $3.12.

Davis said grocery prices can change depending on when and where shoppers buy their food, but he expects Hoosiers may find some relief heading into the holiday weekend.

July Fourth Cookout Costs Fall for Hoosiers was originally published on wibc.com