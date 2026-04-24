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Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft

With the iconic Acrisure Stadium as the backdrop, the first round saw teams make bold moves on night one of the NFL Draft

Published on April 24, 2026

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  • Franchise QBs and game-changing defenders highlight a talented draft class ready to impact the league.
  • Strategic trades, unexpected picks, and stories behind each selection mark a night of excitement.
  • Teams plan for the future, bolster defenses, and address critical needs through their first-round selections.
2026 NFL Draft - Round One
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft, held in the vibrant city of Pittsburgh, delivered all the drama, surprises, and excitement fans have come to expect from the league’s marquee offseason event.

With the iconic Acrisure Stadium as the backdrop, the first round saw teams make bold moves, address critical needs, and take risks on future stars.

From franchise quarterbacks to game-changing defenders, this year’s draft class showcased a wealth of talent ready to make an impact on the league.

As the Las Vegas Raiders kicked things off by selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, the tone was set for a night filled with strategic trades, unexpected selections, and more.

Whether it was the Rams planning for the future with Ty Simpson or the Chiefs bolstering their defense with Peter Woods, every pick has a story.

Take a look below at Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft.

RELATED | Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return

RELATED | Most Disappointing NFL #1 Overall Picks

  1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

6. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

10. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

11. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

12. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Rams: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

16. New York Jets: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

20. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

23. Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

26. Houston Texans: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

27. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

28. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

30. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

31. Tennessee Titans: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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