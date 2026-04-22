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This is a Gardening Show with Zach Galifianakis

On Earth Day, Zach Galifianakis brings his signature offbeat humor to a new Netflix gardening series that turns planting season into a comedy experiment.

Published on April 22, 2026

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This is a Gardening Show with Zach Galifianakis

On Earth Day, Zach Galifianakis brings his signature offbeat humor to a new Netflix gardening series that turns planting season into a comedy experiment.

You may know Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover films, where he played the wildly unpredictable Alan, but here he’s taken on a very different role a slightly confused, oddly passionate homebody trying to figure out gardening one plant at a time. And somehow, that works perfectly.

In the show, his jokes come fast and strange in the best way. At one point, he stares at a patch of soil and wonders aloud if worms are “just tiny underground comedians nobody appreciates yet.”

Later, while being shown how to compost, he jokes that he’s “basically making a lasagna for the Earth, but the Earth didn’t ask for extra cheese.”

Even simple tasks like watering plants become mini stand-up routines, with him dramatically apologizing to a drooping fern like it’s a disappointed friend.

What makes it fun is that he never pretends to be an expert. Instead, he leans into the confusion reacting to gardening advice like its ancient wisdom or a cryptic puzzle. The experts around him stay patient, while he turns every lesson into a running gag about nature secretly judging him.

By the end, the show feels less like a how-to guide and more like hanging out in a backyard with someone who keeps making you laugh while accidentally learning how to keep plants alive.

Watch This Is a Gardening Show | Netflix Official Site

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