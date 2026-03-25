Sarah Jessica Parker Movies and TV Shows to Watch (That Aren’t Sex and the City)

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Sarah Jessica Parker may always be linked to Carrie Bradshaw, but her best movies and TV shows go way beyond Sex and the City. From her cult ’80s sitcom Square Pegs to Halloween classic Hocus Pocus and the bittersweet HBO series Divorce, SJP has quietly built one of the most varied résumés in modern TV and film. This list breaks down 15 essential Sarah Jessica Parker roles to watch next if you’re ready to see what she can do outside of Manhattan. RELATED: Celebrate Sarah Jessica Parker and These Extra Lucky Celebrities with March Birthdays

Square Pegs (1982–1983) Long before Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker headlined this short‑lived but beloved teen sitcom as Patty Greene, a smart, shy high school freshman determined to finally fit in. The show nailed the awkwardness of adolescence, making Patty and her best friend Lauren feel like proto‑“outsiders” long before that was a TV staple. For fans, it’s a fascinating look at SJP’s early comic timing and relatable underdog energy.

Divorce (2016–2019) In this HBO dramedy, Parker plays Frances, a suburban wife and mother who realizes she’s deeply unhappy and decides to blow up her life with a messy, slow‑motion separation. The show leans into uncomfortable humor and midlife angst, letting SJP explore a more grounded, emotionally prickly character than Carrie. If you like bittersweet, character‑driven storytelling, this is the most natural next step after Sex and the City.

Hocus Pocus (1993) Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween tradition for a reason, and SJP’s gleefully chaotic Sarah Sanderson is a big part of that. As one of three resurrected Salem witches, she plays up a ditzy, seductive charm that’s miles away from her New York fashion‑girl persona. It’s campy, quotable, and perfect for a nostalgic fall movie night.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) Nearly 30 years later, Parker returns to the role of Sarah Sanderson in this Disney+ sequel that brings the witches into the age of selfies and social media. While it’s lighter and more modern than the original, her performance is a nostalgic echo of the first film, with updated jokes and fresh teen characters to balance the returning trio. Watch it as a double feature with Hocus Pocus for maximum Sanderson chaos.

The Family Stone (2005) In this holiday ensemble dramedy, SJP plays Meredith, a tightly wound New Yorker meeting her boyfriend’s warm, liberal New England family for Christmas—and instantly clashing with all of them. It’s one of her richest film roles, letting her be funny, cringey, and genuinely heartbreaking as Meredith slowly unravels. If you want to see Parker do full‑on dramatic work without losing her comic edge, this is essential viewing.

L.A. Story (1991) This whimsical romantic comedy, written by and starring Steve Martin, casts Parker as SanDeE*, a delightfully eccentric aerobics instructor and love interest. She leans hard into California quirk: bubbly, free‑spirited, and just a little surreal, perfectly matching the film’s magical‑realist tone. It’s a great snapshot of early‑’90s SJP, right before she became a household name.

State and Main (2000) David Mamet’s sharp satire follows a chaotic film production that descends on a small New England town, skewering Hollywood egos and moral compromises. Parker plays the movie’s star, navigating on‑set politics and bad behavior while anchoring a strong ensemble cast. It’s a smart, talky comedy that shows how well she fits into writer‑driven, ensemble storytelling.

Flight of the Navigator (1986) This family‑friendly sci‑fi adventure centers on a boy who disappears in 1978 and returns eight years later without aging, sparking a mystery involving a sentient spaceship. Parker appears as Carolyn, a sympathetic NASA intern who befriends him and helps him piece together what happened. It’s a small but charming early role in an ’80s staple that still has cult‑favorite status.

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985) If you love ’80s teen movies, this one’s a must. SJP stars as Janey, a Catholic school girl obsessed with dance who enters a TV dance‑show competition behind her strict father’s back. With big hair, big choreography, and early appearances by Helen Hunt and Shannen Doherty, it captures the era’s joyful, cheesy energy—and showcases Parker as a genuine teen lead.

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) This Vegas‑set rom‑com teams Parker with Nicolas Cage in a story about a compulsive gambler who loses big and must “loan” his fiancée to a rich high roller to wipe out his debt. SJP plays the fiancée stuck in the middle of the absurd arrangement, grounding the farce with real warmth and frustration. Elvis impersonators, wild stunts, and Parker’s charisma make it a fun, high‑energy watch.

Ed Wood (1994) Tim Burton’s acclaimed biopic follows the life and career of Ed Wood, often called the worst director of all time, but portrayed here with genuine affection. Parker appears as Dolores Fuller, Wood’s girlfriend, whose patience is tested by his singular obsession with filmmaking and oddball collaborators. It’s a prestige, critically respected project that lets SJP be part of a beloved modern classic.

Mars Attacks! (1996) In another Burton outing, this time a campy alien‑invasion parody, Parker plays a shallow TV host caught up in the Martians’ spectacularly destructive arrival. Her storyline leads to one of the movie’s most memorably bizarre images: her head literally grafted onto a chihuahua’s body. It’s weird, loud, and very ’90s, and Parker leans into the absurdity with relish.

The First Wives Club (1996) Though the film belongs to Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton as three divorcées out for revenge on their exes, Parker makes a strong impression in a key supporting role. She plays a younger girlfriend whose presence fuels the ex‑wives’ fury—and powers some of the movie’s sharpest jokes. If you love female‑driven comedies about reinvention and payback, this one pair well thematically with Sex and the City.

Failure to Launch (2006) This glossy studio rom‑com pairs Parker with Matthew McConaughey, who plays a charming “adult kid” still living at home. She’s hired as a kind of romantic consultant to date him and coax him into finally moving out, which naturally gets complicated when real feelings creep in. It’s predictable but easy to watch, and if you enjoy mid‑2000s rom‑coms, it hits all the expected beats.