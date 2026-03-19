Source: Daniel Knighton / Getty

Disney has set release dates for Lilo & Stitch 2 and Incredibles 3 in the summer of 2028.

Lilo & Stitch 2, the sequel to the live-action remake, will be released on May 26, 2028.

Chris Sanders, who co-created and voiced Stitch in the original animated movie, will write the sequel.

Incredibles 3, directed by Peter Sohn, will be released on June 16, 2028, taking over from Brad Bird.

The announcement was made by incoming Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Announces New Sequels was originally published on mixcharlotte.com