Remembering Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor was born on February 27th, 1932. A vibrant, beautiful woman whose bright spirit shined through the countless movies she starred in. From her portrayal of a playful but independent woman in National Velvet to the determined war bride in Ivanhoe, Taylor excelled in her roles. Elizabeth Taylor had an uncanny ability to bring a real sense of humanity and emotion to each of her characters, particularly in the beloved movie, Cleopatra

Taylor also starred in dozens of other popular movies, including Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Giant, Father of the Bride, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Taming of the Shrew. Each of these performances made an unforgettable impact on audiences worldwide. These movies firmly established Elizabeth Taylor as an icon of film history. She will always be remembered fondly.

Do you have a favorite Taylor film?