Listen Live
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

B1057 music survey

Help us choose what music we play on B105.7!

Help us help you!

We are giving you the opportunity to win $250 by giving us 5 minutes of your day to fill out a survey for us!

Click on the button below to fill out the survey to give us your input on what songs you enjoy, what songs you recognize, and what songs you want to be added to our playlist for you to hear on the radio!

We want your input!

B1057 music survey

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

B1057 music survey
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Hiker walking on path through green forest
Local

They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

bridge over a sunset lake
Local

Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close