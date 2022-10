It’s spooky season and you know what that means, Halloween movie nights!

We have compiled a list of the top 10 must-watch movies for your next movie night!

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

2. Scream (1996)

3. The Addams Family (1991) & Addams Family Values (1993)

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

5. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6. Friday the 13th (1980)

7. Beetlejuice (1988)

8. Ghostbusters (1984)

9. Carrie (1976)

10. Practical Magic (1998)