20+ Places Around Indianapolis Offering Carry-Out Thanksgiving Meals

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, family, and, of course, delicious food.

But let’s face it, preparing a full Thanksgiving feast can be overwhelming, especially when you’d rather spend the day making memories with loved ones instead of being tied to the kitchen.

Luckily, Indianapolis is home to a variety of restaurants and local businesses offering carry-out Thanksgiving meals that make it easy to enjoy a stress-free holiday.

Whether you’re craving traditional turkey and stuffing, indulgent sides, or something a little more unique, these options have you covered.

From gourmet spreads to family-style classics, you can find the perfect meal to suit your gathering.

So, why not let someone else handle the cooking this year?

Sit back, relax, and savor the flavors of Thanksgiving without the hassle.

Find below 20+ Places Around Indianapolis Offering Carry-Out Thanksgiving Meals.

1. Big Hoffa’s BBQ