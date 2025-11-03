Listen Live
Portia de Rossi Rumored To Be Joining White Lotus

Published on November 3, 2025

Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis
Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2007
Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Portia de Rossi is reportedly being courted by HBO executives for a role in The White Lotus Season 4.

Sources close to de Rossi mentioned that she is eager to revive her career after years of domestic life with DeGeneres.

HBO producers are enthusiastic about the idea of de Rossi joining the cast, given her past success on Ally McBeal and Arrested Development.

Insiders predict that de Rossi’s decision to join The White Lotus could create friction with Ellen DeGeneres, who is not keen on leaving home for an extended period.

Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash following a 2020 BuzzFeed News report that revealed allegations of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment, and bullying behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Source: realitytea.com

