Britney Spears Leaves Instagram…Again

Published on November 3, 2025

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account following concerning posts about her health and her sons.

In a now-deleted post, Spears shared details of a traumatic experience during her conservatorship, stating, “I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago, 100 percent.”

She also shared cryptic posts on other social media platforms, including a TikTok video where she referred to herself as “Saint Mother Theresa” and addressed wearing bandages due to a mishap.

She responded to ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir, accusing him of gaslighting and detailing her desire to have a relationship with their sons.

She also expressed frustration over her limited time with her sons, stating, “I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”
Source: https://www.nbcchicago.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/britney-spears-deletes-instagram-account-cryptic-posts/3846887

