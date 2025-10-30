Listen Live
Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season

Knox High School senior Myles McLaughlin has cemented his place in Indiana high school football history with a record-breaking season.

Published on October 30, 2025

Green synthetic turf football 10 yard line, block number, in white along with black lacrosse line.
Source: TW Farlow / Getty

In a standout performance against Jimtown, McLaughlin rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns, setting a new single-season rushing record with 3,603 yards.

This achievement surpasses the previous state record and highlights his dominance on the field.

McLaughlin’s historic season also saw him become only the second player in Indiana high school history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards, joining former New Palestine star Charlie Spegal.

CLICK HERE to check out his highlights on his Hudl account.

With 10,596 career rushing yards and 158 touchdowns, McLaughlin is now within striking distance of Spegal’s all-time state rushing record of 10,867 yards.

The senior quarterback has been a force for Knox, leading the team to a perfect 10-0 record this season.

Averaging nearly 12 yards per carry, McLaughlin has rushed for over 100 yards in every game and scored 55 touchdowns this year alone.

His contributions have been pivotal in Knox’s success, as they prepare for the next round of the Indiana high school playoffs.

McLaughlin expressed gratitude for his teammates, coaches, in the tweet below.

As Knox continues its playoff run, McLaughlin’s remarkable season and career achievements will remain a testament to his talent and dedication to the game.

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com

