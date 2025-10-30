Listen Live
Christina Aguilera Shares Disneyland Paris Trip Pics

Published on October 30, 2025

"Burlesque The Musical" Press Night - VIP Arrivals
Christina Aguilera showcased her slim figure at Disneyland Paris, wearing a cropped sweater and leggings.

Aguilera enjoyed the theme park with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and daughter Summer Rain, engaging in various activities.

Aguilera addressed criticism about her weight loss, stating, “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f— about your opinion.”

The singer reflected on past body image struggles, mentioning criticism she faced in her teenage years and throughout her career.

Aguilera emphasized self-acceptance and confidence in her body, stating, “I love my body… I have certain physical features that I favor over others.”
