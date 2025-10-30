Christina Aguilera Shares Disneyland Paris Trip Pics

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Christina Aguilera showcased her slim figure at Disneyland Paris, wearing a cropped sweater and leggings.

Aguilera enjoyed the theme park with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and daughter Summer Rain, engaging in various activities.

Aguilera addressed criticism about her weight loss, stating, “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f— about your opinion.”

The singer reflected on past body image struggles, mentioning criticism she faced in her teenage years and throughout her career.

Aguilera emphasized self-acceptance and confidence in her body, stating, “I love my body… I have certain physical features that I favor over others.”

Source: OK Magazine

