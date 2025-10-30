Justin Bieber Shares Selfie

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Justin Bieber shared a selfie with his wife, Hailey Bieber, at a recent World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The selfie captioned “My favorite date forever” has garnered over 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

Justin Bieber showed his support for the Toronto Blue Jays by wearing their jersey, while Hailey sported a grey sweatshirt and held an MLB drinking cup.

Fans reacted positively to the Biebers’ selfie, with comments like “Mom & dad” and “The most beautiful couple” being posted.

