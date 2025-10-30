Listen Live
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Shares Selfie

Justin Bieber Shares Selfie

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Justin Bieber shared a selfie with his wife, Hailey Bieber, at a recent World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The selfie captioned “My favorite date forever” has garnered over 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

Justin Bieber showed his support for the Toronto Blue Jays by wearing their jersey, while Hailey sported a grey sweatshirt and held an MLB drinking cup.

Fans reacted positively to the Biebers’ selfie, with comments like “Mom & dad” and “The most beautiful couple” being posted.
Source: Mandatory

Justin Bieber Shares Selfie was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Coldplay - Teenage Cancer Trust Charity
Music

The Ultimate Fall Playlist: Hits from the 80s, 90s, and Today

phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Events

Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Red Door Entrance at Historical Cemetery - Gothic Style Arch
8 Items
Local

Why You Need to Visit Indiana’s Hidden Castle Restaurant

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close