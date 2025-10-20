Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating the arrival of their third child, Rocki Irish, and Rihanna is focused on family life.

A source revealed that Rihanna always wanted a large family and is now enjoying being hands-on with all her kids, prioritizing motherhood over music for now.

The couple is happy and soaking up love from family and friends, with Rihanna’s main goal being to be a great mom above all else.

Rihanna’s children now include sons RZA and Riot Rose and daughter Rocki Irish, fulfilling her dream of having a big family.

Source: Yahoo

Rihanna Focusing On Family Over New Music was originally published on mix1079.com