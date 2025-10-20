Rihanna Focusing On Family Over New Music
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating the arrival of their third child, Rocki Irish, and Rihanna is focused on family life.
A source revealed that Rihanna always wanted a large family and is now enjoying being hands-on with all her kids, prioritizing motherhood over music for now.
The couple is happy and soaking up love from family and friends, with Rihanna’s main goal being to be a great mom above all else.
Rihanna’s children now include sons RZA and Riot Rose and daughter Rocki Irish, fulfilling her dream of having a big family.
Source: Yahoo
