Rihanna Focusing On Family Over New Music

Published on October 20, 2025

Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs”
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating the arrival of their third child, Rocki Irish, and Rihanna is focused on family life.

A source revealed that Rihanna always wanted a large family and is now enjoying being hands-on with all her kids, prioritizing motherhood over music for now.

The couple is happy and soaking up love from family and friends, with Rihanna’s main goal being to be a great mom above all else.

Rihanna’s children now include sons RZA and Riot Rose and daughter Rocki Irish, fulfilling her dream of having a big family.
Source: Yahoo

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPMMGx8Dqco/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
