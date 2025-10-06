Taylor Swift topped the box office over the weekend with her theatrical album release party.

The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl took in $33 million in the U.S. and another $13 million internationally.

It’s the second box office No. 1 for Swift, following 2023’s The Eras Tour concert film.

One Battle After Another fell to second place with $10.3 million, followed by The Smashing Machine with $6 million.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie ($5.2 million) and The Conjuring: Last Rites ($4.1 million) rounded out the top five.

Source: https://variety.com/2025/film/box-office/taylor-swift-release-party-showgirl-box-office-debut-smashing-machine-bombs-1236540485/

Taylor Swift Movie Tops The Box Office was originally published on mix1079.com