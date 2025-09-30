Caitlin Clark Mentioned In Speech Condemning Actions of WNBA Commissioner

Andy Lyons

MINNEAPOLIS, MN.–Napheesa Collier, Vice President of the WNBA’s Player’s Association Executive Committee, said Tuesday that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert provides the “worst leadership in the world.”

In her speech, Collier mentioned the way Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and others have been treated.

“I asked Cathy how she planned to fix the fact that Caitlin (Clark), Angel (Reese), and Paige (Bueckers), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court. Without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,” said Collier.

Collier said the WNBA is becoming too much about control and power.

“She (Englebert) also told me that the players should be on their knees thanking me for the media rights deal that I got them. That’s the mentality driving our league from the top,” said Collier.

Collier said she tried to have productive conversations in private, but it was clear that “there is no intention of accepting that there is a problem.”

Collier said the biggest threat to the WNBA isn’t money, ratings, or even missed calls or physical play.

“It’s the lack of accountability from the league office,” said Collier.

Collier is a power forward for the Minnesota Lynx.

