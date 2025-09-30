Taylor Swift Will Be On Late Night With Seth Meyers

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Taylor Swift will be the sole guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 8th, with an extended, one-on-one conversation with host Seth Meyers.

The appearance coincides with the release of Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will not have any additional tracks or surprise releases.

Seth Meyers teased the event by sipping from a TAY/kover mug and wearing a sparkly orange cardigan from Swift’s new album merchandise line in a promo video.

The episode is expected to cover topics such as the new album, Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce, and her upcoming theatrical “release party” film event for The Life of a Showgirl.



Spotify announced that Swift’s album has broken a record with over five million pre-saves, making it the most pre-saved album on the platform’s Countdown Page.

Target stores will open at midnight on October 3rd to offer exclusive versions of the album, including a single pressing of “The Crowd is Your King” edition on Summertime Spritz Pink with a giant poster and three CD variations with posters.

Source: https://themusicuniverse.com/taylor-swift-to-take-over-late-night-with-seth-meyers

