Listen Live
Movies

Taylor Swift's Upcoming Movie Already A Hit

Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Movie Already A Hit

Taylor Swift's Upcoming Movie Already A Hit

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taylor Swift anuncia sorpresivo álbum The Life of a Showgirl
Source: https://www.facebook.com/TaylorSwift/photos / facebook.com/TaylorSwift/photos

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be accompanied by a film, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which has already generated $15 million in ticket sales within 24 hours of going on sale.

The film is expected to bring in between $30 million and $50 million during its limited weekend run at AMC theaters from October 3rd to 5th.

AMC secured the rights to the film after Taylor Swift’s team directly contacted AMC boss Adam Aron, following the success of her previous concert film, Eras Tour, which grossed $180.8 million domestically and $267.1 million worldwide.

The 89-minute film will include the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s music video, “The Fate of Ophelia,” as well as personal reflections on the new album, behind-the-scenes footage, and new lyric videos.

Distribution of the film will be handled by Variance Films domestically and Piece of Magic Entertainment overseas, with screenings planned in 18 countries, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.
Source: Digital Music News

Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Movie Already A Hit  was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Hamilton County, Indiana
Food & Drink

Noblesville Restaurant Featured Nationally on CBS News

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Local Market with Crates of Apples for Sale in Natural Light
Local

Best Indiana Apple Orchards to Visit This September

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

New Soul Kitchen
7 Items
Local

Best Chili Spots in Indianapolis to Warm Up This Fall

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close