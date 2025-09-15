Listen Live
Justin Bieber Shares Family Values

Published on September 15, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 05, 2025
Justin Bieber shared a photo of a framed code of conduct/set of family values inside his home, called “The Bieber Family.”

The list of values includes statements like “We value Rest as Worship,” “We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life,” and “We value Quality and excellence of production.”

The document also emphasizes values such as innovation, health, sustainability, servanthood, generosity, and gratitude.

Justin Bieber’s family values include a belief in human dignity and the eternal worth of all individuals.
