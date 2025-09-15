Justin Bieber Shares Family Values

Source: Aeon / Getty

Justin Bieber shared a photo of a framed code of conduct/set of family values inside his home, called “The Bieber Family.”

The list of values includes statements like “We value Rest as Worship,” “We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life,” and “We value Quality and excellence of production.”

The document also emphasizes values such as innovation, health, sustainability, servanthood, generosity, and gratitude.

Justin Bieber’s family values include a belief in human dignity and the eternal worth of all individuals.

