Indianapolis Zoo Welcomes Giant Tortoises to New Exhibit

Published on September 15, 2025

Tortoise at Indianapolis Zoo
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Aldabra giant tortoises have arrived at their permanent home as the Indianapolis Zoo debuts a new exhibit space.

Slow but steady, several giant tortoises inched their way across the Indianapolis Zoo grounds to their permanent home. The tortoises arrived in May in a temporary pit stop location until the permanent location could be built. Located next to Deserts, the new giant tortoise exhibit is designed for year-round comfort. This habitat includes a spacious outdoor yard for basking and exploring, including a mud wallow and a pool to support their natural behaviors.

There will also be an indoor retreat for cooler weather, complete with another pool.

To meet the tortoises, you can check out the Indianapolis Zoo’s website.

Indianapolis Zoo Welcomes Giant Tortoises to New Exhibit  was originally published on wibc.com

