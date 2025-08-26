Breaking News: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged

In a stunning Instagram reveal on August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have confirmed their engagement, thrilling fans worldwide.

Swift shared the news with a heartfelt post featuring an image of Kelce proposing. The pop icon humorously captioned it:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” – Taylor Swift ( Instagram Post)

Their romance, which began nearly two years ago, has blossomed into one of the most celebrated high-profile relationships in modern pop culture. The couple first sparked romance rumors when Kelce talked about offering Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour in July 2023. They made their public debut as a couple at a Chiefs game in September 2023

Since then, Swift has been a consistent presence at Kelce’s games, including the Super Bowl, and their appearances together—like on Saturday Night Live—have been must-see media moments.

What’s Next for the Happy Couple?

Kelce reportedly asked Swift’s father for her hand in marriage, and rumors swirl that a romantic forest proposal was involved

Fans and insiders had speculated for months, citing clues like Kelce naming a racehorse “Swift Delivery” and other Easter eggs, though Swift recently emphasized that hidden messages in her work should be interpreted artistically—not personally

and other Easter eggs, though Swift recently emphasized that hidden messages in her work should be interpreted artistically—not personally According to The Sun, the couple is considering Italy as a potential wedding or honeymoon destination.

as a potential wedding or honeymoon destination. In a touching nod from family, Kelce’s father Ed revealed that Swift is a major source of happiness for his son