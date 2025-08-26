Zendaya And Tom Holland Filming Together

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Zendaya cherished the quiet, everyday moments she and Holland enjoyed off-set in Scotland while filming The Odyssey, saying, “I really loved my time in Inverness; it was a beautiful city.”



Holland described working on The Odyssey as “the job of a lifetime,” calling it “amazing” and “the best experience I’ve had on the film set.”



The film features Zendaya as the goddess Athena, Damon as Odysseus, and Holland as Telemachus, with a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Robert Pattinson, and John Leguizamo.



The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus’ journey home after the Trojan War, including encounters with Polyphemus, the Sirens, Circe, and his reunion with his wife, Penelope, based on Homer’s classic novel.



The film is set to premiere on July 17, 2026, with early IMAX 70mm screenings available a year prior to the premiere date.

Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/lucille-barilla/zendaya-opens-up-about-enjoying-normal-moments-with-tom-holland

