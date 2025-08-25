This is Indiana’s Best Dive Bar You’ve Never Heard Of

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Why Seven-Eleven Bar & Grill Might Just Be Indiana’s Best Dive Bar



Tucked away on E. Virginia Street in Evansville, Seven-Eleven Bar & Grill is exactly what you want in a dive: unpolished charm, down-to-earth vibes, and grub that sticks to your ribs.

The grill sits right behind the bar—don’t be surprised if you’re eyeing your breakfast as your bartender pours your next beer. Want to skip the liquor store? You can grab a bottle to go, no fuss. Regulars call it “a true neighborhood bar, cheap, always entertaining,” and once you’ve chatted it up over pool or soaked in the late-night buzz, you get why.

Late night? No problem—it’s open until 3 AM.

If you’re hunting for that kind of dive bar that feels like home from the moment you step in, Seven-Eleven may just be your go-to Indiana gem.

