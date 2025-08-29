Listen Live
How to Throw the Perfect Labor Day BBQ

Published on August 29, 2025

Group of youngsters in backyard having fun at barbecue party.
Source: thianchai sitthikongsak / Getty

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a backyard BBQ? Whether you’re grilling for friends, family, or neighbors, B105.7 has your ultimate guide to throwing a Labor Day cookout that everyone will remember.

1. Plan Your Menu Around Crowd Favorites

4th of July
Source: Fourth of July, patriotic, American themed food. Above view table scene on a white wood background.

Start with classic crowd-pleasers: burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ chicken. Spice it up with some sides like:

  • Grilled corn on the cob
  • Potato salad or coleslaw
  • Mac and cheese
  • Seasonal fruit salad

For dessert, consider easy-to-make treats like s’mores, fruit tarts, or ice cream sandwiches.

2. Set the Mood with Music

No BBQ is complete without the perfect playlist. Tune in to B105.7 for the best mix of ’80s, ’90s, and today’s hits. Create a playlist ahead of time to keep the vibe upbeat while everyone eats, chats, and relaxes.

3. Prep Your Grill & Drinks

people holding and cheering their drinks
Source:
  • Grill Prep: Clean your grill, stock up on charcoal or propane, and preheat for even cooking.
  • Drinks Station: Set up a cooler with sodas, iced tea, lemonade, and adult beverages for guests. Consider adding fun touches like garnishes or themed drink labels.

4. Decor & Ambiance

American Flag blowing in the wind
Source:

Simple decorations can take your BBQ from casual to festive:

  • String lights or lanterns
  • Red, white, and blue accents for the holiday
  • Picnic-style table settings with checkered tablecloths

5. Games & Activities

Cornhole game set, process of throwing bean bags, female girl tossing bean sacks, corn hole in the backyard, wooden boards for corn-hole tournament in a summer day on a wooden flooring terrace deck
Source: Nikolay Tsuguliev / Getty

Keep guests entertained with:

  • Music trivia using B105.7 throwback songs for a fun twist
  • Cornhole or horseshoes
  • Lawn games like giant Jenga or ring toss

6. Safety First

Burgers
Source: Savany / Getty
  • Keep raw meat separate from sides and cooked food
  • Ensure there’s enough shade or seating for everyone
  • Have sunscreen and bug spray available for guests

Bonus Tip: Make It Social

  • Encourage guests to snap photos and share them on social media.
  • Tag B105.7 so everyone can see how listeners celebrate Labor Day weekend.
  • With the right food, music, and vibes, your Labor Day BBQ will be one for the books.
  • Fire up the grill, press play on B105.7, and enjoy a weekend full of fun, friends, and unforgettable memories!

