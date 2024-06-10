Rock Legend Says This is Ruining Concerts, And I’m Guilty of It

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey went off over the weekend about something he believes is ruining concerts. He hates that so many people check the setlist before going to a show. He says it removes the element of surprise.

I will confess, I Google the setlist for every concert I go to now.

I did it for Hootie and The Blowfish at Ruoff Music Center Saturday night. It’s very practical for me. If I want to leave early, I can see what I’m missing. Maybe they’ve already played all my favorite songs. In Hootie’s case, I could see that he was going to do a cover of STP’s Interestate Love Song in his encore, and I wanted to hear that… so I stayed. Similarly, you can check the setlist if you need to go to the restoom so you don’t miss a favorite song.

I hear Daltrey’s argument about “running the element of surprise,” but how many surprises are there in a Who show? I can see how a performer may not like it, but as a fan… I love knowing the set list. What about you?