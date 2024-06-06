Listen Live
The Worst Fast Food Chains in America

Published on June 6, 2024

The worst rated fast-food chains in America

  • KFC is the worst rated food chain in America.
  • Burger King ranks as the second worst rated food chain in America.
  • McDonald’s places third.
  • Andy’s Frozen Custard takes the title of the best rated fast-food chain in America

A new study by casino experts at Jeff Bet, has analyzed 250 of the most popular fast-food chains in the US and determined the worst rated establishments based on customer reviews from Tripadvisor, scored out of 5.

  1. Ranking first as the worst rated fast-food chain in America is KFC, with an average review score of 2.958.
  2. Second on the list is Burger King, with an average review score of 3.011.
  3. McDonald’s places third on the list, with an average review score of 3.024.
  4. Church’s Texas Chicken ranks fourth, with an average review score of 3.151.
  5. Placing fifth on the list is Long John Silvers, with an average review score of 3.166.
  6. Ranking sixth is Taco Bueno, with an average review score of 3.237
  7. Krystal places seventh on the list, with an average review score of 3.251
  8. Placing eighth is Taco Bell, with an average review score of 3.276
  9. Ninth on the list is Pizza Hut, with an average review score of 3.278
  10. Rounding off the top ten worst rated fast-food chain in America is Hardees, with an average review score of 3.279.  

At the other end of the scale, Andy’s Frozen Custard takes the title of the best fast-food chain in America, with an average review score of 4.82.

Sources: Jeff Bet, NRN.

