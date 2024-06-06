The Worst Fast Food Chains in America

The worst rated fast-food chains in America
- KFC is the worst rated food chain in America.
- Burger King ranks as the second worst rated food chain in America.
- McDonald’s places third.
- Andy’s Frozen Custard takes the title of the best rated fast-food chain in America
A new study by casino experts at Jeff Bet, has analyzed 250 of the most popular fast-food chains in the US and determined the worst rated establishments based on customer reviews from Tripadvisor, scored out of 5.
- Ranking first as the worst rated fast-food chain in America is KFC, with an average review score of 2.958.
- Second on the list is Burger King, with an average review score of 3.011.
- McDonald’s places third on the list, with an average review score of 3.024.
- Church’s Texas Chicken ranks fourth, with an average review score of 3.151.
- Placing fifth on the list is Long John Silvers, with an average review score of 3.166.
- Ranking sixth is Taco Bueno, with an average review score of 3.237.
- Krystal places seventh on the list, with an average review score of 3.251.
- Placing eighth is Taco Bell, with an average review score of 3.276.
- Ninth on the list is Pizza Hut, with an average review score of 3.278.
- Rounding off the top ten worst rated fast-food chain in America is Hardees, with an average review score of 3.279.
At the other end of the scale, Andy’s Frozen Custard takes the title of the best fast-food chain in America, with an average review score of 4.82.
