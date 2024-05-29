Listen Live
The top 5 most sought-after careers in Indiana

Published on May 29, 2024

Young business people shaking hands and meeting with documents above to hire a partner or work together at the office, teamwork or researching a new marketing project in close-up.

Source: ArLawKa AungTun / Getty

A new study has identified the most sought-after jobs in Indiana. Online courses aggregator Class Central analyzed the average number of monthly Google searches for over 100 different job roles, including terms such as ‘how to become a (job role)’ and ‘(job role) salary’, to determine the most wanted careers in Indiana.

The most sought-after careers in Indiana:

Rank Job Role Average Monthly Search Volume
1 Phlebotomist 4,152
2 Flight Attendant 3,884
3 Welder 3,799
4 Nurse 3,669
5 Teacher 2,122

 

Phlebotomist:

Round adhesive plaster on man arm close up

Source: Kwangmoozaa / Getty

The phlebotomy profession has an average monthly search volume of 4,152 in Indiana. People in this job role are responsible for drawing blood from patients or donors. They earn just under $40,000 per year on average. Becoming a phlebotomist requires gaining a high school diploma, followed by a qualification from an accredited phlebotomy program, and then a national certification.

Flight Attendant:

Stewardess in front of an airplane

Source: miljko / Getty

Terms related to a flight attendant career have an average monthly search volume of 3,884 . With an average salary of around $64,000 in the US, this job involves ensuring the safety, security and comfort of passengers on an airplane. It is possible to become a flight attendant with just a high school diploma, however, some airlines may have additional requirements, such as a college degree or fluency in another language for international flights.

Welder:

Male welder welding working in the workshop with welding torch repairing

Source: Vithun Khamsong / Getty

The welder job role has 3,799 monthly Google searches. The average salary for welders in the US is around $47,000. Typically, the qualifications required for this career are a high school diploma or equivalent, as well as technical and on-the-job training. The job involves working with metal, assembling pieces together and repairing damage using heavy machinery.

Nurse:

Portrait of a young Caucasian female doctor in blue medical scrubs, holding digital tablet

Source: SrdjanPav / Getty

There are 3,669 average monthly Google searches for terms related to a career in nursing. Anybody wanting to become a nurse in the US must gain a nursing degree, pass the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses, and obtain a state license. The average salary for this profession in the US is over $80,000.

Teacher:

Portrait of mature primary school teacher, smiling and looking at camera

Source: Drazen_ / Getty

The teacher job role has a monthly search volume of 2,122. A teacher’s main responsibility is to lead classrooms and guide students to expand their knowledge. The requirements to become a teacher vary depending on the age group they wish to teach. However, they typically have at least a bachelor’s degree before completing training programs to gain a state license. The average salary for public school teachers in the US is around $66,000.

The top 5 most sought-after careers in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

