Indiana Wants to Pay Your Kids to Buy Booze and Smokes

Published on May 9, 2024

This sounds like the coolest summer job ever.  Indiana Excise is hiring underage youth to travel with officers around the state to try and buy alcohol and tobacco products.

The pay is $13 an hour.  That gives you the title of “compliance youth inspector.”  Benefits include down time to study, flexible schedules, and transportation.

You can apply here.

