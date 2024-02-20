Study: Soulmates Aren’t Real

New research about what makes relationships last and there’s something in here if you’re single too… by way of what you should be looking for if you hope to have a lasting relationship.

New research from the University of Alberta finds soulmates aren’t real. Instead, lasting relationships are MADE not found. So, if you’re single and want to find lifelong love, stop looking for your soulmate…because they don’t exist.

The researchers say the idea of having one soulmate can be harmful for 3 reasons:

It can make you more hesitant to commit because you might feel like there's a better match out there. If things aren't going well, a soulmate mentality can make it less likely for you to put in the work…and more likely to call it quits. It can make breakups harder. If you think you just lost your one true soulmate, of course it's going be harder to bounce back from that.

Destiny beliefs like if the relationship is meant to be, things will go naturally well – it’s flawed. Soulmates are not found, they’re made. You find a person and then put in the work so they become your soulmate.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is also a licensed mental health therapist.