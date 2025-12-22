Where to Last Minute Shop On Christmas Eve

Wondering where to shop during Christmas Eve? Whether you’re picking up last-minute gifts or grabbing essentials, many stores have special hours for Christmas Eve.
Here’s a helpful guide to which retail stores that will be open and closed on Christmas eve:
1. Target
Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2. Walmart
Open for modified hours (check your local store for details).
3. Sam’s Club
Open until 6 p.m
4. Costco
Open for modified hours.
5. Meijer
Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
6. Kohl’s
Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
7. Macy’s
Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
8. Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack
Open with limited hours; check local store for details.
9. TJ Maxx
Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10. Marshalls
Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
11. Homegoods
Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
