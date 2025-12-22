Where to Last Minute Shop On Christmas Eve

Wondering where to shop during Christmas Eve? Whether you’re picking up last-minute gifts or grabbing essentials, many stores have special hours for Christmas Eve.

Here’s a helpful guide to which retail stores that will be open and closed on Christmas eve:

1. Target Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 2. Walmart Open for modified hours (check your local store for details). 3. Sam’s Club Open until 6 p.m 4. Costco Open for modified hours. 5. Meijer Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 6. Kohl’s Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7. Macy’s Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8. Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack Open with limited hours; check local store for details. 9. TJ Maxx Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10. Marshalls Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 11. Homegoods Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.