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What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

Whether you're heading to a park, beach, or downtown celebration, being prepared for a firework show can make all the difference.

Published on July 3, 2026

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close up American flag waving in the wind against sunset. outdoor background for 4th of July, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Celebrate USA, American President Election
Source: asiandelight / Getty

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

Planning to catch a fireworks show this Independence Day?

Whether you’re heading to a park, beach, or downtown celebration, being prepared can make all the difference.

Here’s a complete list of what to bring to a July 4th fireworks show so you can enjoy the night stress-free.

RELATED | The Top 4th of July Movies to Watch This Independence Day

1. Blankets or Lawn Chairs

Blankets or Lawn Chairs
Source: Getty

Comfort is key! A large blanket or foldable chairs will give you a cozy spot to sit and relax while waiting for the fireworks to begin.

Look for chairs that are low-profile and park-friendly.

2. Bug Spray or Repellent

Bug Spray or Repellent
Source: Getty

Mosquitoes love summer nights as much as you do.

Bring along insect repellent to keep the bugs away and avoid itching your way through the show.

3. Snacks and Drinks

Snacks and Drinks
Source: Getty

Pack water bottles, juice, or your favorite soft drinks to stay hydrated. Easy snacks like popcorn, chips, and fruit make for a perfect firework-watching treat.

Check the event rules on outside food before you go!

4. Portable Phone Charger

Portable Phone Charger
Source: Getty

Between snapping photos, checking traffic, or using your flashlight app, your battery might run low.

A portable charger ensures you don’t get stuck with a dead phone.

5. Sunscreen and Hats (If Going Early)

Sunscreen and Hats (If Going Early)
Source: Getty

Planning to arrive early to snag a good spot?

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Don’t forget sunscreen and a hat to protect yourself from the sun during the day.

6. Small Cooler or Tote Bag

Small Cooler or Tote Bag
Source: Getty

Keep everything organized in a cooler or easy-to-carry tote bag.

Bonus points if it’s insulated and lightweight!

7. Patriotic Gear

Patriotic Gear
Source: Getty

Show off your red, white, and blue! Fun extras like glow sticks, mini flags, or festive t-shirts help you get into the spirit of Independence Day.

8. Trash Bags or Ziplocks

Trash Bags or Ziplocks
Source: Getty

Be respectful of your surroundings by packing out what you pack in.

Bringing a trash bag or a few ziplocks will help keep your area clean.

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