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What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

Planning to catch a fireworks show this Independence Day?

Whether you’re heading to a park, beach, or downtown celebration, being prepared can make all the difference.

Here’s a complete list of what to bring to a July 4th fireworks show so you can enjoy the night stress-free.

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1. Blankets or Lawn Chairs

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Comfort is key! A large blanket or foldable chairs will give you a cozy spot to sit and relax while waiting for the fireworks to begin.

Look for chairs that are low-profile and park-friendly.