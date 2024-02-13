During a conversation with Jason Hammer regarding Fat Tuesday, he asked “What’s a Paczki?” It’s a donut, more or less. A really dense, special donut!

For those unfamiliar, Paczki (pronounced “Poonsh-kee”) are decadent pastries, rich in fat and sugar, resembling jelly filled donuts. Typically, they are coated in sugar, glaze or powdered sugar. The common filling flavors are prune, strawberry, Bavarian cream, blueberry, custard, raspberry, and apple.

They hold a special place in Polish culture, where they are enjoyed year-round in major cities. However, in Northen Indiana and Michigan, they take on particular significance as a pre-Lenten indulgence.

Fat Tuesday marks the last day before Lent. Lent is a Christian tradition of 40 days of fasting, prayer, and reflection before Easter. It’s also a time to give up something, like eating sweets.

And so, Fat Tuesday is one last hurrah to sink your teeth into a rich, indulgent paczki.

Top Bakeries to Find Paczki in Indy according to Yelp:

The post Top Bakeries to Find Paczki’s in Indy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Top Bakeries to Find Paczki’s in Indy was originally published on wibc.com