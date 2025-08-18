Listen Live
Local

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies

Source: mtreasure / Getty

Happy National Fajita Day!

National Fajita Day is celebrated every year on August 18, giving food lovers the perfect reason to enjoy sizzling steak, chicken, or veggie fajitas.

From the crackle of the skillet to the fresh tortillas and toppings, fajitas are a Tex-Mex favorite that never goes out of style.

Related Stories

If you’re in Indianapolis and looking for the best fajitas in town, we’ve rounded up the top 5 local restaurants serving up the tastiest versions of this classic dish.

1. La Parada

Topped the “Top 10 Best Fajitas in Indianapolis” list on Yelp—clearly a favorite for fajita lovers

2. Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine

Actively promotes National Fajita Day and serves fajita-style dishes in its Broad Ripple and Mass Ave locations

3. Verde (Ironworks/Fishers)

An authentic Mexican steakhouse praised for its fajitas, with glowing reviews highlighting their flavor and presentation

4. Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant

Their menu highlights “Texas Fajitas”—a classic throwback with sizzling appeal

5. Guadalajara Grill

A long-standing, family-owned spot since 1997 offering fajitas and more, known for consistent quality

More from B 105.7
Trending
New York Pizza
Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Hiker walking on path through green forest
Local

They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

bridge over a sunset lake
Local

Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies
5 Items
Local

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close