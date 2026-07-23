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Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

First held in 1994, the race marked a historic moment as stock cars roared onto the hallowed grounds of the Speedway, a venue long synonymous with open-wheel racing and the Indianapolis 500.

Published on July 22, 2026
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Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most prestigious and celebrated events.

First held in 1994, the race marked a historic moment as stock cars roared onto the hallowed grounds of the Speedway, a venue long synonymous with open-wheel racing and the Indianapolis 500.

The introduction of NASCAR to the Brickyard was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, drawing massive crowds and cementing the event as a cornerstone of the Cup Series calendar.

Over the years, the Brickyard 400 has become a proving ground for NASCAR’s elite, with its 2.5-mile oval challenging drivers to balance speed, strategy, and precision.

The race has also been a stage for innovation, with new rules and traditions emerging from its storied history.

From the inaugural race that launched Jeff Gordon into superstardom to the creation of the now-iconic tradition of kissing the Yard of Bricks, the Brickyard 400 has delivered countless moments that have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History.

RELATED | How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

1. Jeff Gordon’s Historic 1994 Win

The inaugural Brickyard 400 saw a young Jeff Gordon claim victory, propelling him to superstardom and marking the start of Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance at the event. A capacity crowd of more than 250,000 attended, and nearly everyone was standing when the 23-year-old Pittsboro, Indiana (local) resident took the checkered flag for his second career Cup Series victory (he won the first earlier that year at Charlotte Motor Speedway).

2. Dale Jarrett’s 1996 Triumph

Jarrett not only secured Ford’s first Brickyard win but also started the tradition of kissing the Yard of Bricks, a ritual now embraced by fans and drivers alike.

3. 2004’s Overtime Drama

Jeff Gordon’s fourth Brickyard win coincided with NASCAR’s first-ever overtime finish, adding an extra lap of excitement to the race.

4. Tony Stewart’s Hoosier Glory

Indiana native Tony Stewart thrilled the home crowd in 2005 with his first Brickyard victory, celebrating by climbing the fence with his team. The Columbus product often known as the “Rushville Rocket” won his first Indy race in 2005 to a thunderous applause as the large crowd.

5. Kyle Larson’s Indy Double

In 2024, Larson competed in both the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, winning the latter with a late-race surge and cementing his place in NASCAR lore.

Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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