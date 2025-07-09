Teddy Swims Setlist: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour

Teddy Swims is quickly becoming one of the most unforgettable voices in music.

With a sound that blends soul, R&B, pop, and country, his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” tour is giving fans across the country a chance to hear his powerhouse vocals live.

Whether you’ve been following Teddy since his viral YouTube covers or just discovered him through his breakout hit “Lose Control,” this tour is the perfect introduction to his raw, emotional style.

Who Is Teddy Swims?

Born Jaten Dimsdale, Teddy Swims started his career posting soulful covers online, gaining millions of fans for his unique take on artists like Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi. But it’s his original music that’s cemented his place in the spotlight. His debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and the newly released Part 2 showcase personal, powerful lyrics paired with unforgettable melodies. His live performances are just as emotional—he’s not afraid to be vulnerable on stage, and that’s what fans love most.

Teddy Swims Tour Setlist

Here’s what Teddy Swims is performing on the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. While songs may vary slightly by city, this is a strong example of what fans can expect: Teddy Swims Setlist: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour

: