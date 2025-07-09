Listen Live
Teddy Swims Setlist: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour

Published on July 9, 2025

Teddy Swims In Concert - Toronto, ON

Source: Jeremychanphotography / Getty

Teddy Swims is quickly becoming one of the most unforgettable voices in music.

With a sound that blends soul, R&B, pop, and country, his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” tour is giving fans across the country a chance to hear his powerhouse vocals live.

Whether you’ve been following Teddy since his viral YouTube covers or just discovered him through his breakout hit “Lose Control,” this tour is the perfect introduction to his raw, emotional style.

Who Is Teddy Swims?
Born Jaten Dimsdale, Teddy Swims started his career posting soulful covers online, gaining millions of fans for his unique take on artists like Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi. But it’s his original music that’s cemented his place in the spotlight. His debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and the newly released Part 2 showcase personal, powerful lyrics paired with unforgettable melodies. His live performances are just as emotional—he’s not afraid to be vulnerable on stage, and that’s what fans love most.

Teddy Swims Tour Setlist
Here’s what Teddy Swims is performing on the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. While songs may vary slightly by city, this is a strong example of what fans can expect: Teddy Swims Setlist: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour

:

1. Not Your Man

2. Hammer to the Heart

3. Apple Juice

4. She Loves the Rain

5. Are You Even Real

6. Devil in a Dress

7. Bad Dreams

8. It Aint Easy

9. Funeral

10. What More Can I Say

11. 911

12. Black and White

13. If You Ever Change Your Mind

14. All That Really Matters (Illenium cover)

15. Some Things I’ll Never Know

16. Northern Lights

17. Guilty

18. Tell Me

19. What’s Going On (Marvin Gaye cover)

20. Your Kind of Crazy

21. Lose Control

22. Bed on Fire

23. Goodbye’s Been Good to You

24. The Door

