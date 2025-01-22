[ PHOTOS ] Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark at the Chiefs Game Taylor Swift, the global music icon behind countless chart-topping hits, has been making headlines recently for her appearances at NFL games to support Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Known for her record-breaking albums and massive influence in pop culture, she’s been the talk of the sports world too! Joining her was Caitlin Clark, the college basketball phenom from the University of Iowa and now Indiana Fever. Related Stories Caitlin Clark Joins NBC’s “Sunday Night Basketball” As Special Contributor

Caitlin Clark Shows Off Her Range At The ANNIKA Pro-Am

Caitlin Clark Mentioned In Speech Condemning Actions of WNBA Commissioner Check out the photos below! Taylor Swift, the global music icon behind countless chart-topping hits, has been making headlines recently for her appearances at NFL games to support Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Known for her record-breaking albums and massive influence in pop culture, she’s been the talk of the sports world too! Joining her was Caitlin Clark, the college basketball phenom from the University of Iowa and now Indiana Fever.Famous for her jaw-dropping three-pointers and leadership on the court, Caitlin has become a household name in women’s sports. Together, these two powerhouses brought star power and energy to Arrowhead Stadium, making it a game to remember!

1. Source: Getty Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark look on from a box during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) c

2. Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark look on from a box during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

3. Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark celebrate during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

4. Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift (left) and Caitlin Clark watch during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

5. Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

6. Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

7. Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)