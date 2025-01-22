Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

[ PHOTOS ]Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark

[ PHOTOS ] Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark at the Chiefs Game

Published on January 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

[ PHOTOS ] Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark at the Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift, the global music icon behind countless chart-topping hits, has been making headlines recently for her appearances at NFL games to support Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Known for her record-breaking albums and massive influence in pop culture, she’s been the talk of the sports world too! Joining her was Caitlin Clark, the college basketball phenom from the University of Iowa and now Indiana Fever.

Related Stories

Famous for her jaw-dropping three-pointers and leadership on the court, Caitlin has become a household name in women’s sports. Together, these two powerhouses brought star power and energy to Arrowhead Stadium, making it a game to remember! Check out the photos below! 

1.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark look on from a box during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) c

2.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark look on from a box during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) 

3.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark celebrate during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) 

4.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift (left) and Caitlin Clark watch during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images) 

5.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 

6.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 

7.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 

8.

Source: Getty

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) talks with Caitlin Clark (R) of the Indiana Fever during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Spice Girls
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

SuperCross coming to Indianapolis - B1057 Ticket agiveaway
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Supercross

Happy young adult plus size couple in love sitting in autumn city park
The Sean Show  |  Nick Cottongim

Tune Up Tuesday: The Secret to a Stronger Marriage

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close