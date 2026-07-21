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Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Published on July 21, 2026

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Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
Source: Jason O. Watson / Getty

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Beer prices at NFL stadiums can vary depending on the stadium and location. According to a study conducted in 2024 by Statica, the average price for a beer at an MLB stadium was $7.18. Since then prices have NOT drastically changed.

However, prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another. For example, the most expensive beer prices were found in Washington for consecutive year, while some stadiums charge considerably less.

It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game.

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium.

RELATED | Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium

1. Washington Nationals – Nationals Park – $15.40

Washington Nationals - Nationals Park - $15.40
Source: Getty

2. Baltimore Orioles – Canden Yards Baseball Stadium – $11.29

Baltimore Orioles - Canden Yards Baseball Stadium - $11.29
Source: Getty

3. Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Field – $10.79

Chicago White Sox - Guaranteed Field - $10.79
Source: Getty

4. Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park – $10.79

Boston Red Sox - Fenway Park - $10.79
Source: Getty

5. Chicago Cubs – Wrigley Field – $10.78

Chicago Cubs - Wrigley Field - $10.78
Source: Getty

6. San Francisco Giants – AT&T Park – $9.25

San Francisco Giants - AT&T Park - $9.25
Source: Getty

7. Pittsburgh Pirates – PNC Park – $9.16

Pittsburgh Pirates - PNC Park - $9.16
Source: Getty

8. Milwaukee Brewers – American Family Field – $8.72

Milwaukee Brewers - American Family Field - $8.72
Source: Getty

9. Texas Rangers – Globe Life Field – $8.22

Texas Rangers - Globe Life Field - $8.22
Source: Getty

10. Philadelphia Phillies – Citizens Bank Park – $7.90

Philadelphia Phillies - Citizens Bank Park - $7.90
Source: Getty

11. Houston Astros – Minute Maid Park – $7.71

Houston Astros - Minute Maid Park - $7.71
Source: Getty

12. New York Mets – Citi Field – $7.71

New York Mets - Citi Field - $7.71
Source: Getty

13. Cincinnati Reds – Great American Ball Park – $7.70

Cincinnati Reds - Great American Ball Park - $7.70
Source: Getty

14. Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodger Stadium – $7.19

Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodger Stadium - $7.19
Source: Getty

15. Oakland Athletics – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum – $7.19

Oakland Athletics - Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum - $7.19
Source: Getty

16. New York Yankees – Yankee Stadium – $6.17

New York Yankees - Yankee Stadium - $6.17
Source: n/a

17. Detroit Tigers – Comerica Park – $5.44

Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park - $5.44
Source: Getty

18. St. Louis Cardinals – Busch Stadium – $5.39

St. Louis Cardinals - Busch Stadium - $5.39
Source: Getty

19. Miami Marlins – Marlins Park – $5.14

Miami Marlins - Marlins Park - $5.14
Source: Getty

20. Tampa Bay Rays – Tropicana Field – $5.14

Tampa Bay Rays - Tropicana Field - $5.14
Source: Getty

21. Cleveland Guardians – Progressive Field – $5.14

Cleveland Guardians - Progressive Field - $5.14
Source: Getty

22. Kansas City Royals – Kauffman Stadium – $5.14

Kansas City Royals - Kauffman Stadium - $5.14
Source: Getty

23. Seattle Mariners – T-Mobile Park – $5.14

Seattle Mariners - T-Mobile Park - $5.14
Source: Getty

24. San Diego Padres – Petco Park – $5.14

San Diego Padres - Petco Park - $5.14
Source: Getty

25. Minnesota Twins – Target Field – $5.13

Minnesota Twins - Target Field - $5.13
Source: Getty

26. Atlanta Braves – SunTrust Park – $5.13

Atlanta Braves - SunTrust Park - $5.13
Source: Getty

27. Arizona Diamondbacks – Chase Field – $5.13

Arizona Diamondbacks - Chase Field - $5.13
Source: Getty

28. Los Angeles Angels – Angels Stadium – $4.62

Los Angeles Angels - Angels Stadium - $4.62
Source: Getty

29. Toronto Blue Jays – Rogers Centre – $4.56

Toronto Blue Jays - Rogers Centre - $4.56
Source: Getty

30. Colorado Rockies – Coors Field – $3.08

Colorado Rockies - Coors Field - $3.08
Source: Getty

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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